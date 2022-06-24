G7 urged to support extending operating life of nuclear reactors

G7 leaders have been urged to support extending the operating life of nuclear reactors for as long as possible.

In a statement, representatives of the global nuclear industry have said nuclear power could provide a sustainable solution for countries to cut fossil fuel use amid the current energy crisis.

The heads of the Canadian Nuclear Association, Japan Atomic Industries Forum, Nuclear Europe, Nuclear Energy Institute, Nuclear Industry Association and the World Nuclear Association have also called on G7 leaders to include nuclear energy in green financing frameworks and raise national nuclear capacity targets in future energy mixes.

The trade bodies have pointed out that extending the operating life of existing reactors is the lowest cost method of securing additional low carbon electricity generation.

Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said: “Nuclear phaseouts have been strategic, economic, and environmental catastrophes. G7 countries should chart a new path by maximising output from our existing nuclear plants and ‘green labelling” new nuclear construction to cut gas use and strengthen global energy security.”