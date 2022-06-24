New 195.5MW solar coupled with storage system powered up in Georgia

A new 195.5MW solar project coupled with a 40MW battery storage system in Mitchell County in Georgia has now been powered up.

RWE Renewables’ Hickory Park Solar project consists of more than 650,000 panels that cover an area of around 1,800 acres.

It signed a a 30-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Georgia Power in November 2019 to provide green electricity from the solar farm.

The US accounts for more than a third of RWE Group’s renewable energy capacity, supporting its goal to become carbon-neutral by 2040.

Silvia Ortín, CEO RWE Renewables Americas said: “Our largest solar project in the Americas is now benefiting the state of Georgia, including tax revenue to local counties and school districts.

“We are pleased to develop this project and advance solar in the state of Georgia as part of Georgia Power’s REDI programme.”