RWE and Bourbon partner for French floating offshore wind auction

RWE Renewables and Bourbon Subsea Services have formed a partnership to jointly bid for the Mediterranean floating offshore wind auction in France.

They have signed a partnership agreement and applied to be selected as eligible bidders for the A06 tender, under which two sites for floating offshore wind will be developed.

Each project will have an installed capacity of around 250MW, with potential extensions leading to a total of 1.5GW of capacity.

Pierre Peysson, Director Offshore France at RWE Renewables France said: “Our partnership with Bourbon Subsea Services, a market leader in the installation of floating offshore wind farms, supports RWE’s ambition to grow our floating offshore wind portfolio in the French Mediterranean.

“Combining our strengths and expertise, we look forward to working with BOURBON to advance the floating offshore wind industry, hand in hand with the communities we are both actively engaged with.”

RWE and Bourbon Subsea Services will bring complementary capabilities and expertise to the partnership, whilst aiming to support jobs in the local industry.

Patrick Belenfant, CEO of Bourbon Subsea Services added: “With our unique track record in installing floating wind turbine prototypes and pilot farms, our ambition is to participate very actively in the development of the French industrial sector.

“By signing this partnership with RWE, we are eager to better understand from the inside the needs of our customers and the industrial challenges necessary for the large-scale deployment of floating wind turbines.”