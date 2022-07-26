Efficiency & Environment

Alan Lovell appointed as new Environment Agency Chair

He will take on the new role on 26th September 2022, succeeding current chair Emma Howard Boyd, when her second term ends

Priyanka Shrestha
Tuesday 26 July 2022
The government has confirmed Alan Lovell as the new Chair of the Environment Agency.

Mr Lovell is an experienced chair of both commercial and non-profit enterprises and is currently Chair of the Interserve Group and Senior Independent Director of SIG plc and Chair of Safestyle UK.

He was also Chair of the Consumer Council for Water for four years and has chaired the University of Winchester and the Mary Rose Trust.

Mr Lovell said: “It is a great honour to be appointed Chair of the Environment Agency.

“This is a vital organisation, full of excellent committed people striving to do their best for the nation’s flood defences, for the environment as a whole and in the battle against climate change. It will be a privilege to join them and to try to make a difference.”

