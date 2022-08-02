Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Latvia responds after Russia choked its gas supplies

The Baltic state has secured gas from other sources

Tuesday 2 August 2022
Latvian officials have reassured households and businesses that there will be no major disruption to energy security after Russia’s decision to cut off gas supplies to the country.

In a statement published on Saturday, Gazprom said: “Today, Gazprom stopped its gas supplies to Latvia specified in the July request due to a violation of the conditions established for gas withdrawal.”

It is believed that the alleged breaches were related to the country’s intention not to pay for Russian gas in roubles.

Latvia’s Economy Minister Ilze Indriksone said: “Latvia does not count on gas flows from Russia.

“We have already done preliminary work in time and prioritised gas flows from the Klaipeda terminal, we are also working in other directions of deliveries so that gas heating is provided to the residents in the winter season.”

Last week, European countries committed to a voluntary reduction of natural gas demand by 15% this winter.

