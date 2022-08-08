Child dies after major gas explosion in London

A child has died and three people have been left with potentially life-threatening injuries after a massive blast in Thornton Heath near Croydon earlier today.

Around 40 firefighters have been called to the scene in Galpin’s Road in Thornton Heath.

The London Fire Brigade reported that a terraced house has collapsed and neighbouring properties have also been damaged.

In a statement, Merton Council said: “Emergency services are on site following a gas explosion at a residential property. We are urging people to avoid the area.”

It was reported that neighbours heard something that sounded “like a bomb”. Others said they had smelt a strong gas smell two weeks ago, making some of them “feeling dizzy and sick during the last two days”.

An ambulance service spokesperson said: “We treated four people. One was discharged and three others were taken to hospital.”

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Richard Welch, who is at the scene, said: “Firefighters carried out a search of the property and sadly, a child was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with their family, friends and the local community at this time.”

It has been reported that maintenance works were being carried out on the road by Southern Gas Networks (SGN).

A SGN spokesperson told ELN: “Following the explosion in Galpin’s Road, Thornton Heath earlier today, our deepest sympathies are with the family of the child who has tragically died as well as those who have been injured.

“We would like to reassure everyone that our engineers are working closely with the emergency services to establish the cause of the explosion. Given the ongoing Police investigation, it is inappropriate to comment any further at this stage.”