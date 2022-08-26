Scotland awards £1.2m to advice groups in face of rising energy bills

The Scottish Government is providing more than £1.2 million to key energy advice organisations to help households deal with rising energy bills and heating costs.

The funding will enable key agencies, including Advice Direct Scotland, Home Energy Scotland and Citizens Advice Scotland, to provide crucial support and advice to more people who need help, including information on energy debt and energy efficiency measures.

A training programme for staff from third sector organisations to expand the reach of expert advice will also be supported.

The Scottish Government estimates 906,000 or 36% of all households will be in fuel poverty in October 2022, based on an Ofgem price cap of £2,800 and taking into account previously announced government mitigations.

Patrick Harvie, Minister for Zero Carbon Buildings and Tenants Rights said: “We know that this is an incredibly unsettling time for all households and businesses and it is imperative that those worried about or struggling with heating their homes access the information and support they need to reduce their energy bills.

“A further energy price cap increase announcement will only serve to escalate concerns, making the need for impartial, expert advice and support even more vital.

“This funding will ensure that expert advisors across the country stand ready to provide crucial support and guidance to those understandably worried about their energy bills. I would urge everyone who has concerns to access these services and get the support they need.”

The Scottish Government is calling on the UK Government to commit to freezing the price cap for all households and support energy companies to deliver it.