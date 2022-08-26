Toyota builds 1MW hydrogen system for US Department of Energy

Toyota is working alongside the US Department of Energy (DOE) to build a 1MW hydrogen fuel cell power system in Colorado.

The $6.5 million (£5.4m) project is being funded by the DOE and is expected to be operational within three years.

Toyota is implementing its knowledge from electric vehicle (EV) batteries to build the hydrogen fuel cell – to produce responsive stationary power.

The DOE has previously commissioned a fuel cell system to power a data centre with clean energy, however, this new project will be 15 times more powerful than that.

Toyota’s Group Vice President, Christopher Yang, said: “The application of our modules in deployments of this magnitude shows the scalability of Toyota’s fuel cell technology, whether it is a single fuel cell module for one passenger vehicle or multiple systems combined to power heavy-duty equipment.”