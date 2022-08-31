Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Extension given to the deadline for £1.4bn Biffa takeover

The waste management group will receive Energy Capital Partners’ decision on the 27th of September

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 31 August 2022
Image: Biffa

Private-equity firm Energy Capital Partners (ECP) has been granted an extension to the deadline for tabling an offer to take over the UK waste management group Biffa.

Two months ago, Biffa confirmed it received a £1.36 billion takeover proposal from ECP.

Today, Biffa made the announcement regarding the extension to the deadline given for the possible offer from ECP.

The company told investors that ECP requested an additional 28-day extension and added: “There can be no certainty either that an offer will be made nor as to the terms of any offer, if made.”

HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) is reportedly looking into Biffa’s accounts – the investigation could potentially complicate the bid by ECP.

ELN contacted Biffa for a response – the company declined to comment beyond its announcement.

An HMRC spokesperson told ELN: “We do not comment on identifiable taxpayers or businesses.”

Energy Capital Partners has been approached for comment.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast