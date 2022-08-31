Finance & Markets, Top Stories

ENGIE: “Gazprom informed us about a reduction in gas deliveries”

A dispute over contracts has reportedly led to the cut in the gas supply delivered to the French energy group

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 31 August 2022
Russia’s Gazprom will further cut gas supply to one of its main European utilities, ENGIE.

The move follows a dispute over contracts between the two companies.

In a statement, France’s ENGIE, said: “Gazprom has informed the ENGIE Group of the reduction in its gas deliveries, starting today, due to a disagreement between the parties on the application of contracts.”

ENGIE added that Gazprom‘s deliveries for the company had fallen “considerably” since the start of the war in Ukraine, with a “recent monthly supply of around 1.5TWh per month”.

This compares to the “total ENGIE annual supplies in Europe of more than 400TWh”, the French utility has said.

The firm continued: “ENGIE had already secured the volumes necessary to ensure supply to its customers and for its own needs and set up a series of measures to significantly reduce the direct financial and physical impacts that could stem from an interruption of gas deliveries by Gazprom.”

