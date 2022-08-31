Reopening of Rough storage gets the all-clear

Centrica has received all the required regulatory approvals to start gas storage operations at its Rough site off the east coast of England, nearly 2.7 kilometers below the seabed.

Last night, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng announced progress on the UK’s efforts to reopen its biggest gas storage facility.

Mr Kwarteng said: “After months of work, the UK oil and gas regulator has today granted the required approvals and consents to Centrica to open the Rough gas storage facility off the East Yorkshire coast.”

The approvals given by the North Sea Transition Authority mean that the site could start storing gas anytime soon to help the UK tackle climbing energy costs ahead of the tough winter.

The Rough gas storage facility, which has not been used since 2017, is predicted to provide approximately an additional 28 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas storage capacity for the winter of 2022/2023.