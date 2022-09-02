Commercial operation begins at new LPG storage terminal in Malaysia

A new liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage terminal in Malaysia has successfully been completed and started commercial operation.

The fully automated facility at Port Klang will enable “cost-advantaged shipments” of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) into Malaysia and the region, according to storage and logistics provider GPS Group which owns and operates the facility.

It is also equipped for direct transfers for LPG by pipeline to other distribution facilities in the Port.

The terminal features two 60,000 cubic metres of refrigerated tanks for the storage of propane and butane as well as four pressurised bullet tanks for storage of pressurised LPG.

Eric Arnold, Executive Chairman and CEO of GPS, said: “The completion of the new terminal is a game-changer for LPG shipments into the region. It is the first time that an independent player has the advantage VLGC freight economics into South East Asia.

“Delivering this asset is another important milestone in the relationship between Equinor and GPS. We’re thrilled that together we have been able to improve the energy infrastructure of our region.”