Conrad Energy secures approval for 50MW battery storage system in Somerset

The company says it will use local topography and innovative design to conceal the project within the landscape

Priyanka Shrestha
Tuesday 13 September 2022
Conrad Energy has secured planning permission to develop a 50MW battery storage system in Somerset.

Located in North Petherton, the project, which is the company’s largest project of its kind to date, will use local topography and innovative design to conceal it within the landscape.

Additional planting and landscaping is expected to boost the local habitat with an estimated biodiversity net gain score of 22.3% and 100% for hedgerow units.

Chris Shears, Conrad Energy’s Chief Development Officer said: “With biodiversity gain built into the design for this site from the start, we are delighted to have successfully achieved planning permission.

“Battery energy storage projects like this one are vital to the energy transition. Contributing to the local ecological system is just one of the ways we work with communities to ensure our projects can facilitate the rapid transition to renewable energy which the UK needs to achieve.”

The latest announcement follows the company receiving approval for a 15MW energy storage system in Devon.

