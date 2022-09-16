Almost half UK households struggling with energy bills

Nearly half (48%) billpayers find it ‘very or somewhat difficult’ to pay for the energy they use.

That’s one of the key findings of the latest survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) which shows that Britons are still concerned about the rise in energy bills and the cost of living crisis.

It is worth noting that in the previous polling, the ONS found that 45% felt it was ‘very or somewhat difficult’ to afford energy bills.

During the period of the most recent ONS survey, the government unveiled a new package of measures, including the freeze on energy bills.

The details of these temporary measures are set to be announced next week.