Macquarie sells North Sea offshore wind farm stake

Funds managed by Octopus Energy Generation have received ownership of a 15% stake in 270MW Lincs wind farm

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 19 September 2022
Image: Nuttawut Uttamaharad / Shutterstock

Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 5’s 15.5 % stake in Lincs Offshore Wind Farm in the North Sea has been sold to funds managed by Octopus Energy Generation.

Lincs is situated in the North Sea, eight kilometres off the east coast of England.

The 270MW offshore wind farm, which started operations in 2013, features 75 turbines and powers the equivalent of 278,000 homes annually.

Martin Bradley, Head of Real Assets in EMEA for Macquarie Asset Management, said: “The successful delivery and operation of projects like Lincs over the past decade has made the UK a world leader in the offshore wind sector.”

