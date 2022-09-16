Swiss Government unveils energy saving measures

The Swiss Government has today unveiled energy saving measures to reduce the risk of winter blackouts and energy rationing.

The set of measures agreed on Cabinet on Friday includes heating public buildings to no more than 20°C, with universities and other office buildings having to comply with the new guidance.

Other steps included in the energy saving package are turning off hot water when possible, switching off non-essential devices and turning down thermostats overnight and on weekends.

In a guide published a few days ago, the government urged people to save energy in any possible way – it advised families to put lids on pots while cooking, to choose showers over baths and turn lights off when leaving a room.

In recent months, many European countries have unveiled similar measures, with cities in Germany having already announced a ban on the hot water in public buildings.