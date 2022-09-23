Dow and Mura plan ‘Europe’s largest’ advanced recycling facility in Germany

Materials science company Dow and Mura Technology have unveiled plans to develop what they claim will be the largest advanced recycling facility in Germany.

Mura plans to build the facility at Dow’s Böhlen site, which would deliver around 120 kilotons per annum (KTA) of advanced recycling capacity at full run-rate.

It would be co-located with Dow’s manufacturing facilities, enabling a significantly larger capacity for plastic waste and increase the supply of fully circular feedstock to the industry.

This circular feed, derived from plastic waste currently send for incineration or to landfills, would reduce reliance on virgin fossil-based feedstocks and enable Dow to produce a recycled plastic.

A final investment decision for the project is due at end of 2023 and the facility is expected to be operational by 2025.

Diego Donoso, President of Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics said: “We continue to increase Dow’s capacity to use recycled content as feedstock and continue to invest in the most effective technology available to enable our circular business model for plastics.

“The diversification of our feedstock slate and decarbonisation of our assets will enable the achievement of Dow’s goal of a sustainable, low carbon future and meet strong and growing customer demand for circular polymers. This will be a significant step forward to decrease our dependency on virgin fossil-based feedstocks.”

The planned facility builds on Dow’s ongoing collaboration with Mura, initially announced in 2021, with an initial project o build the “world’s first” plant using Mura’s HydroPRS™ process, located in Teesside, UK.

It is expected be operational in 2023 with an initial 20KTA production line.