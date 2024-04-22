Second Global Gold award for Water Plus, as water saving work expands for UK businesses and public sector

Tony McHardy, Managing Director for Corporates and Multi-sites, holding the Global Gold award, with Account Manager Carl Lane, who has worked with customers in the last year to save water – and Rosie Watkins and Claire Donnelly, in the Advanced Services team, who provide additional water-saving and water tracking services. Image: Water Plus.

Work that’s saved water, cut carbon emissions and reduced energy use for a range of businesses and the public sector, has resulted in a second Global Gold for Water Management, in the Green World Environment Awards, for business water retailer Water Plus

The 2024 award follows the company winning a Global Gold for Water Management in the Green World Environment Awards 2023, amongst other recognition including a UK Customer Satisfaction Award, in 2023 for Sustainable Customer Service – and four Green Apple Environment Awards, in November 2023. It is the only water retailer to win these awards, scooping 17 since October 2022, including a Best Business Water Retailer award in 2023.

In 2024 actions, one of its customers has already seen a £45,000 saving in March and large-scale water-saving projects are underway, with more than 50 water audits and site reviews completed, so far – after more than 2,900 water-saving devices were fitted across a wide range of sites in 2023, cutting water use, energy use and carbon emissions.

A 34.6% average water-saving was also delivered across a range of sites including hotels, restaurants, sports clubs, offices a care home and pubs in 2023.

Water Plus has also launched a new partnership, for 2024, with Zellar, a sustainability platform which helps businesses to calculate and understand their carbon emissions and build an achievable plan to track and reduce emissions, based on their size and sector. Zellar has already helped more than 1,300 SMEs save an average of £889, with a Return on Investment (ROI) of 200% for actions to reduce emissions.

Scott MacIndeor, who leads the Advanced Services team at Water Plus, said: “From delivering water saving, that’s also cutting energy use, at businesses, hotels, care homes and council buildings – to increasing efficiencies around trade effluent for manufacturers and others – this latest award recognises the customer approach the wider Water Plus team delivers.

“It’s great to be recognised amongst those leading the way on best practice approaches – and we’re continuing to explore more innovative ways to help organisations increase efficiencies and cut carbon emissions – alongside all our awareness-raising actions, under our Be Wise On Water banner, so sites can make any water used go further, drive down running costs and reduce impacts on the environment too.”

Water Plus provides water and wastewater billing and customer service, along with a range of technical water services and information around water efficiency and increasing effluent efficiencies, for organisations of all sizes in England and Scotland, including businesses and the public sector.

The water retailer is also working to reduce carbon emissions and has an electric vehicle and cycle to work scheme for employees and electricity that’s powered by 100% renewable energy at its main office, which is zero waste to landfill.

More tips around water-saving, water checks to keep businesses running during the year – and wider benefits from tracking water at sites, are available at: www.water-plus.co.uk/better-ways-with-water/ .