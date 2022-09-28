Concerns grow over “sabotage” of Nord Stream 1 & 2

European officials have raised concerns over the escalated situation about the gas leaks on Nord Stream pipelines, backing a “sabotage” scenario.

Initial assessment suggests the leaks are significant in size – according to the Danish armed forces, one leak measures approximately one kilometre in diameter and the smaller circle in the centre is nearly 200 metres wide.

During a press briefing in Copenhagen, Denmark’s Prime Minister said: “It is now the clear assessment by authorities that these are deliberate actions. It was not an accident.”

Speaking to Danish officials, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said: “Paramount to now investigate the incidents, get full clarity on events and why.

“Any deliberate disruption of active European energy infrastructure is unacceptable and will lead to the strongest possible response.”

Yesterday, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck confirmed that the gas leaks were the result of a deliberate attack.

He said: “They were not caused by natural events or fatigue of the material, but there were indeed attacks on the infrastructure.”

Yesterday, the Swedish Defence Force said it worked with authorities on the identified leaks on Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

It added: “Ships are on their way to carry out water monitoring at the exclusion zones. The Defence also supports with helicopters.”