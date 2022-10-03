Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Head of Ukrainian nuclear power plant ‘kidnapped by Russian armed forces’

The chief of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was allegedly “detained” and “taken to an unknown direction”

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 3 October 2022
Image: Shutterstock

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been ‘kidnapped by Russian forces, Ukrainian authorities have said.

In its Telegram account, Energoatom, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator, said: “The car was stopped, he was forcibly detained and blindfolded and taken to an unknown direction. Currently, there is no information about Igor Murashov’s whereabouts and fate.”

The statement continued: “The General Director of the ZNPP is a licensed person – he bears the main and exclusive responsibility for the nuclear and radiation safety of the ZNPP.

“His detention poses a danger to the operation of Europe’s largest nuclear plant.”

Zaporizhzhia region has been under Russian control since the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry stated: “This crime is another manifestation of state terrorism on the part of Russia and a gross violation of international law. Russia should immediately dismiss the General Director of the ZNPP.

“We call on the international community, in particular the UN, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and G7 to also take decisive measures to this end.”

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, said: “Such a detention of any member of the plant staff would be a source of grave concern in itself, but also for its psychological impact and pressure on the rest of the staff – which is detrimental to nuclear safety and security.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast