EU braces for ‘cold winter’ as countries struggle to boost energy reserves

Europe might face periods of cold weather without enough wind and rainfall that could put countries’ grids under further strain amid the energy crisis.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Florence Rabier, Director-General of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) said in November and December, Western Europe might face a period of high pressure, with less wind and rainfall that might reduce the expected output from operational renewable energy projects.

Dr Rabier said: “If we have this pattern then for the energy it is quite demanding because not only is it a bit colder but also you have less wind for wind power and less precipitation for hydropower.”

Several European countries have already put in place measures to cut energy consumption amid the ‘tough winter’.