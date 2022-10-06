UK reportedly mulling energy rationing campaign

Britons could soon receive a call or message on their phones advising them to cut their energy use.

According to The Guardian, a campaign asking households to lower the temperature of their thermostats and use their electric appliances at times of low energy demand has already been discussed among officials at the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Department.

The report stresses that representatives of energy companies and National Grid also joined this meeting.

Officials discussed the possibility of using a text, phone call and email alert service run by National Grid to contact families about cutting power use.

The report comes as National Grid is expected to publish its winter energy outlook report later today.

Amid rising energy prices and increasing volatility in the energy market, the report has taken on significance.

A few days ago, Ofgem warned that due to the war in Ukraine and gas shortages in Europe, there is a “significant risk” that gas shortages could occur in the UK this winter.

The government had previously played down fears of rolling blackouts this winter.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Liz Truss said the government planned to seek long-term energy contracts with other countries to boost its energy supplies and energy independence further.

ELN has contacted National Grid for comment.