“Unauthorised” drone activity over TotalEnergies gas field reported

An unusual drone activity has been reported around the Roar gas field in the Danish North Sea.

The Roar project is next to Denmark’s largest gas field Tyra, both operated by TotalEnergies.

Last week, leaks were discovered on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, raising fears of sabotage attacking Europe’s energy infrastructure.

A Danish National Police spokesperson told ELN: “Danish National Police can confirm that the Police have had inquiries about drone activity in the North Sea and have no further comments.”

A TotalEnergies spokesperson told ELN: “As operator of critical national energy infrastructure and production facilities, TotalEnergies has raised awareness and vigilance around security for all our offshore assets and onshore locations.

“Our measures are taken in line with the nationally raised security for the electricity and gas infrastructure industry.

“As regards observations of unauthorised drone activity around our installations in the North Sea, TotalEnergies refer to the Danish authorities whom we will report any potential sightings to.

“We have taken the necessary steps as per our security procedures and are in dialogue with police, military and the Danish Energy Agency. As always, our key priority is to protect our people, energy security and environment.”