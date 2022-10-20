Consortium to build UK green hydrogen projects

A consortium has unveiled a plan to jointly develop hydrogen projects in the NorthWest of England.

Progressive Energy, HyNet, Statkraft and Foresight will work together to deliver the projects.

The initial phase of 100MW of projects is predicted to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from industry by up to 180,000 tonnes.

This includes the proposed 28MW Cheshire Green Hydrogen project, which will use renewable electricity from Frodsham wind farm in Cheshire to generate green hydrogen.

Matt Kelly, Head of RES eFuels at Statkraft UK, commented: “Producing home-grown green hydrogen is a key part in helping the UK to move to a more sustainable future and is a crucial part of the future energy mix.”