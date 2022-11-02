Efficiency & Environment

‘Assets worth £59bn are sitting idle in businesses across the UK’

In the energy and utilities sector, nine in 10 organisations have equipment sitting idle

Big Zero Report 2022

Mahin Khan
More Articles
Wednesday 2 November 2022
Image: Shutterstock

An astounding 88% of UK organisations in the energy and utilities sector have good working equipment just sitting idle.

This is according to a study by Ramco, claiming that this equates to around £10,000 for every business.

Conducted by Censuswide, Ramco’s research also reveals more than three quarters of organisations have let good assets go to waste in the last five years.

Neil Sanderson, Founder and MD of Ramco, explained: “The second-hand market for consumer goods is booming through platforms like eBay, Vinted and the rise of fashion rental.

“It’s the same picture for the commercial second-hand market, so to discover businesses have such huge capital tied up in good assets they no longer use when costs for doing business are rising, is hard to hear.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast