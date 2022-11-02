‘Assets worth £59bn are sitting idle in businesses across the UK’

An astounding 88% of UK organisations in the energy and utilities sector have good working equipment just sitting idle.

This is according to a study by Ramco, claiming that this equates to around £10,000 for every business.

Conducted by Censuswide, Ramco’s research also reveals more than three quarters of organisations have let good assets go to waste in the last five years.

Neil Sanderson, Founder and MD of Ramco, explained: “The second-hand market for consumer goods is booming through platforms like eBay, Vinted and the rise of fashion rental.

“It’s the same picture for the commercial second-hand market, so to discover businesses have such huge capital tied up in good assets they no longer use when costs for doing business are rising, is hard to hear.”