Masdar buys UK energy storage developer Arlington Energy

Masdar has acquired UK energy storage developer Arlington Energy to support its renewables investment strategy.

The acquisition of the London-based company will enable Masdar to expand its presence in the UK and European renewable energy markets and support their net zero goals.

Arlington Energy, which specialises in developing, operating and financing battery energy storage systems (BESS), has more than 170MW of assets in operation.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar said: “Masdar and Arlington Energy share a long-standing belief that greater investment in energy storage is critical if countries are to expand their renewable energy portfolios and achieve their net zero ambitions.

“By working together, we will be able to provide a more resilient and flexible energy resource, helping to accelerate the UK and other European countries’ clean energy transitions and supporting our efforts in expanding our offshore wind and broader renewables portfolio.”

Masdar intends to increase its investment in offshore wind and other renewable energy projects in new and existing markets, including the UK.