Denmark’s €3.4bn scheme to support energy-intensive firms granted EU approval

A €3.4 billion (£2.9bn) scheme to support energy-intensive companies in Denmark in the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine has been granted approval by the European Commission.

The subsidised loan scheme, which will be managed by the Danish Business Authority, consists of two measures: a payment deferral of the bills for electricity, gas and district heating for all types of companies, administered by energy suppliers and support for a total of €29 million (£24.9m) for energy suppliers covering their administrative costs linked to the payment deferral of energy bills.

Denmark notified the Commission about the scheme under the Temporary Crisis Framework, which recognises the EU economy is experiencing a “serious disturbance”.

Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy said: “In the current context of economic uncertainty, this €3.4 billion scheme will enable Denmark to provide liquidity support to companies for deferring part of their energy bills, allowing them to continue their activities.”

In connection to the subsidised loan scheme, Denmark notified a separate aid measure with a total budget of €1.3 million (£1.1m), which is open to small and medium-sized energy companies providing district heating.

It will provide limited amounts of aid in the form of direct grants covering their administrative costs linked to the administration of the payment deferral scheme, with the maximum amount per beneficiary not exceeding €13,440 (£11,559).

The Commission found this scheme is also in line with the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework.