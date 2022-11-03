Equinor to buy Danish solar power developer BeGreen

Equinor has signed an agreement to buy Danish solar power developer BeGreen.

Since its establishment, BeGreen has developed, sold and delivered solar capacity of more than 700MW.

It has a project pipeline in early to medium stages of maturity of more than 6GW in Denmark, Sweden and Poland, with an average project size of 300MW.

The future power from the BeGreen portfolio will be commercialised in the energy market by Equinor’s subsidiary Danske Commodities, utilising its extensive market presence and expertise to capture opportunities in the market.

Pål Eitrheim, Executive Vice President for Renewables in Equinor said: “BeGreen represents an important building block to our industrial renewables position in Europe, in line with our ambition to be a leading company in the energy transition.

“BeGreen has a proven track record as a solar developer and a strong project pipeline in attractive power markets. For Equinor, this is a step to deliver on our aim of being a market-driven power producer.”

The deal is subject to relevant regulatory approvals.