UK to pledge £100m in climate finance at COP27

The Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is set to announce more than £100 million in investments to help developing nations fight climate change.

Cleverly has revealed the announcement will be made later today at COP27, on top of the Prime Minister’s upcoming speech, which will see funding for adaptation programmes tripled from £500 million in 2019 to £1.5 billion in 2025.

Climate disaster impacts will be prevented with £20.7 million in UK funding, with those lost or displaced by climate change benefitting from £13 million.

In Nigeria specifically, the Foreign Secretary is expected to announce £95 million in investment for renewable energy programmes and green infrastructure.

He said: “Now is the time for all countries to step up their action on climate change and deliver the tangible change needed.

“The UK will continue to play a leading role in this mission. The funding we have announced will support countries which are facing the devastating impact of climate change, to adapt effectively.”

Rishi Sunak agreed a deal at the summit yesterday for more than £3 billion in green investments with the Kenyan President.