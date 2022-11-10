Turning off Oxford Street Christmas lights could save £200k

Keeping Oxford Street Christmas lights on for just eight hours could bring a saving of £221,000.

That’s according to analysis by the business energy experts Bionic who estimated that reducing the number of hours from 3pm until 11pm, a saving of £221,760 over the festive period will be made.

The company, which is responsible for organising the Christmas Lights on Oxford Street, Bond Street and Regent Street said the hours the lights would illuminate Oxford Street this year would be reduced, cutting energy consumption by two-thirds, compared to last year.

In an effort to boost the installation’s sustainability, New West End Company said the Christmas stars will be made up of 300,000 LEDs, made from recycled polymer.

Hadas Kulcsar, Campaigns and Events Manager at New West End Company, said: “It is important that we reduce our energy consumption and help to promote a more sustainable Christmas in line with our ambitions to make Oxford Street a leading sustainable district.

“The reduced hours of our Christmas lights are a great step forward to achieving this.”