CCC urges govt to act on energy efficiency

Reducing energy demand in UK buildings is the biggest gap in the current government energy policy.

That’s the suggestion from the Climate Change Committee (CCC) and its Chairman, Lord Deben, who sent a letter to the Chancellor highlighting the need for urgent action on decarbonising buildings.

The CCC said a decade ago, 2.3 million energy efficiency measures were installed annually through government-backed schemes.

This compares to fewer than 100,000 measures installed last year.

The CCC’s analysis suggests that more than 60% of households can achieve levels of energy efficiency that are compatible with net zero for less than £1,100.

Lord Deben said: “Beyond the real savings that energy efficiency improvements to the public sector estate offer government, there is an opportunity to demonstrate leadership.

“The government should not expect households and businesses to change their approach and invest in efficiency measures if it does not also take similar steps.”

