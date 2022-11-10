Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

CCC urges govt to act on energy efficiency

The Climate Change Committee has called for more action on reducing energy demand from buildings across the UK

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 10 November 2022
Image: alice-photo / Shutterstock

Reducing energy demand in UK buildings is the biggest gap in the current government energy policy.

That’s the suggestion from the Climate Change Committee (CCC) and its Chairman, Lord Deben, who sent a letter to the Chancellor highlighting the need for urgent action on decarbonising buildings.

The CCC said a decade ago, 2.3 million energy efficiency measures were installed annually through government-backed schemes.

This compares to fewer than 100,000 measures installed last year.

The CCC’s analysis suggests that more than 60% of households can achieve levels of energy efficiency that are compatible with net zero for less than £1,100.

Lord Deben said: “Beyond the real savings that energy efficiency improvements to the public sector estate offer government, there is an opportunity to demonstrate leadership.

“The government should not expect households and businesses to change their approach and invest in efficiency measures if it does not also take similar steps.”

ELN approached the Treasury and BEIS for comment.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast