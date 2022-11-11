COP27: EIB and Colombia commit to support energy transition

The EU bank and the Colombian Government have signed a statement of intent at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, committing to supporting the energy transition.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Ministry of Mines and Energy of the Republic of Colombia intend to support a “just energy transition” in the South American country, with a focus on green hydrogen and other clean technologies.

The statement signed by the two parties will accelerate the transition from an energy mix dominated by fossil fuels to a more diverse portfolio, encouraging Colombia to prioritise renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, green hydrogen and geothermal energy.

Irene Vélez Torres, Colombian Minister of Mines and Energy said: “To implement the Just Energy Transition, Colombia needs international support. As much as the international community has been fundamental in the search for total peace in our country, it will also be for boosting the energy communities and the productive economy in the energy transition.

“We need technology, knowledge and financing to develop and deploy green energy from hydrogen, geothermal, solar and wind.”