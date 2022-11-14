Anglian Water pledges £135m support to help struggling households with bills

Anglian Water has pledged £135 million to help households struggling with the cost of living crisis.

The support package, which is the company’s largest of its kind so far, is estimated to help 330,000 customers with their water bills over the next year.

It includes discounted tariffs on water bills of up to 50% for eligible customers, temporary payment plans, forgiveness schemes as well as payment breaks in certain circumstances.

It also includes direct support through the Anglian Water Assistance Fund, which is designed to help cover the cost of bills when people are going through the most challenging times.

Customers struggling to pay their bills are encouraged to contact Anglian Water via their website, Twitter or Facebook accounts or calling their team on 0800 169 3630.

The support is part of a longer term package that will see the water company set aside £200 million between 2022-23 to help customers most in need.

Pete Holland, Anglian Water’s Director of Customer and Wholesale Services said: “For many of our customers and their families, next year is going to continue to be very difficult. We’re proud of the support that we’ve already provided but given the incredibly challenging reality for so many, we wanted to go even further to help our customers. That’s why, just four months after we announced support for this year, we are launching our largest ever package for those struggling with the cost of living.

“The scope of this support means we can help even more people in a way that’s tailored to their individual circumstances. Anglian Water is also unique as in addition to the direct support we offer to our customers, we also help them identify wider external packages available to them which can help ease their financial burdens.”