Rishi Sunak told ‘retreating on energy efficiency undermines goals’

“Any retreat from tackling energy efficiency would be a false economy and undermine other major goals of your administration.”

That’s the view of Caroline Flint, Chair of the Committee on Fuel Poverty, who wrote to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak providing the committee’s thoughts on governmental action so far.

The committee does state it is supportive of both the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) and Cost of Living Support Package, however, is not as pleased with the government’s decision to review the EPG next April.

“Better targeting” is possible for reducing the cost of the packages for next year, Ms Flint claims.

The letter explains: “The committee is of the view that increased investment in energy efficiency stands apart from many calls on the government finances.”

It urges the PM to consider improving the energy efficiency of the least efficient homes first to save households money, reduce the demand for energy, boost energy security and overall emissions.

On improving the UK’s energy efficiency, Ms Flint added: “The committee would be happy to advise, in the interests of preventing an increase in fuel poverty.”