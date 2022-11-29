Shell buys Danish biomethane firm for £1.6bn

Shell has agreed to buy renewable natural gas (RNG) producer Nature Energy for £1.6 billion.

Denmark’s Nature Energy, founded in 1979 as a natural gas distributor, has 14 operating plants with associated infrastructure and feedstock arrangements.

The company also has a pipeline of around 30 new plant projects in Europe and North America.

Shell expects that the acquisition will boost its low carbon fuel production.

Huibert Vigeveno, Shell’s Downstream Director, said: “Acquiring Nature Energy will add a European production platform and growth pipeline to Shell’s existing RNG projects in the US.

“We will use this acquisition to build an integrated RNG value chain at global scale, at a time when energy transition policies and customer preferences are signalling strong growth in demand in the years ahead.”