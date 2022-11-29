Finance & Markets

Shell buys Danish biomethane firm for £1.6bn

The acquisition is expected to support Shell’s ambition to grow its low carbon fuels production

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 29 November 2022
Image: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock

Shell has agreed to buy renewable natural gas (RNG) producer Nature Energy for £1.6 billion.

Denmark’s Nature Energy, founded in 1979 as a natural gas distributor, has 14 operating plants with associated infrastructure and feedstock arrangements.

The company also has a pipeline of around 30 new plant projects in Europe and North America.

Shell expects that the acquisition will boost its low carbon fuel production.

Huibert Vigeveno, Shell’s Downstream Director, said: “Acquiring Nature Energy will add a European production platform and growth pipeline to Shell’s existing RNG projects in the US.

“We will use this acquisition to build an integrated RNG value chain at global scale, at a time when energy transition policies and customer preferences are signalling strong growth in demand in the years ahead.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you're interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

