bp kicks off gas production at Trinidad and Tobago offshore field

British energy giant bp has kicked off gas production at its Cassia C development in Trinidad and Tobago.

The platform, which is bp Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT) 16th offshore facility, will enable the company to access and produce low pressure gas resources from the Greater Cassia Area.

At peak, Cassia C, which is connected to the existing Cassia hub and lies around 35 miles off the southeast coast of Trinidad, is expected to produce around 200-300 million standard cubic feet of gas a day.

David Campbell, bpTT president said: “First gas from Cassia C is an important milestone for bp in Trinidad and Tobago. This first offshore compression facility will allow us to unlock new resources and bring much-needed gas to market.

“I am immensely proud of the teams which have been working hard to bring this facility online.”

bpTT operates in around 680,000 acres off Trinidad’s east coast and now has 16 offshore platforms and two onshore processing facilities.