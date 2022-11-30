Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Energy supplier ordered to pay £57k after failures

Delta Gas and Power failed to pay funds to support renewable energy generation

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 30 November 2022
Image: Chones / Shutterstock

Ofgem has imposed two provisional orders on Delta Gas and Power after failing to comply with certain rules.

The energy regulator said Delta failed to pay £57,000 into the Feed-in Tariff scheme, a programme designed to support the uptake of renewable electricity generation.

The energy supplier has also failed to provide the requested information for the Supplier of Last Resort scheme.

Cathryn Scott, Ofgem’s Director for Enforcement and Emerging Issues, said: “These challenging times are no excuse for poor performance from energy suppliers.

“Suppliers have a legal duty to comply with their obligations to provide us with full and accurate information and to participate in important renewable energy schemes.

“Delta has failed in this instance, which undermined the schemes’ integrity. We have always been clear that failure to comply fully and promptly with our requests for information has the potential to disrupt the processes in place to protect consumers.”

