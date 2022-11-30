New 50MW wind farm completed in Greece in six months

A new onshore wind farm with a total capacity of 50MW in Greece has been completed within six months.

The Askio III wind farm, located in the town of Galatini in Western Macedonia, consists of 12 turbines that will generate enough electricity to meet the annual needs of more than 54,000 homes.

According to developer Iberdrola, all the turbines were tested with the help of generators before being connected to the grid to speed up the commissioning process.

The project created 75 jobs on average during construction, with peaks of up to 150 jobs.

The installation will share the grid connection point with the 38MW Askio II wind farm, currently under construction.

Iberdrola now has 365MW of clean energy capacity installed in Greece and expects to increase its installed renewable capacity globally to 52,000MW in 2025.