Plans unveiled for Middle East’s largest solar plant in Saudi Arabia

Plans to develop what is claimed will be the Middle East’s largest solar power plant in Saudi Arabia have been unveiled.

The Water and Electricity Holding Company (Badeel) – wholly-owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and ACWA Power will each hold a 50% equity stake in the 2,060MW Shuaibah 2 solar plant in Al Shuaibah, Makkah province.

They will establish a joint venture, Shuaibah Two Electrical Energy Company, dedicated to the development of the project, which has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC).

The solar plant, which is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2025, will generate enough green electricity to power around 350,000 homes a year.

Mohammad Abunayyan, ACWA Power Chairman said: “Solar power is a key component in unlocking positive economic, environmental and social outcomes for the betterment of communities across our great nation. We remain committed to developing local capabilities in technology, supply chain and talent and ensure they are realised to their fullest potential.”