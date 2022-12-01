TELCA 2022 winners revealed

The Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA) celebrated its glorious tenth anniversary in Manchester!

TELCA 2022 awards ceremony was held at the Science & Industry Museum in Manchester to thank and acknowledge those who work tirelessly in the energy sector.

TELCA has rapidly grown to be one of the industry’s most prestigious energy consultancy awards ceremonies.

Last night, more than 250 energy leaders came together to celebrate the best practices in the energy market with an exclusive black-tie awards ceremony.

The glittering awards ceremony kicked off with a surprise video message from the Editor and C0-Founder of Energy Live News and Founder of future Net Zero Sumit Bose from Qatar, home of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Sumit Bose greeted all the attendees and passed the baton to “This Charming Man” Geoff Curran, Energy Live News Founder and Director and the host of the show.

The winners were chosen by a panel of independent judges, whose integrity makes these awards so special and valid.

Congratulations to all our winners and sponsors listed below.

TELCA 2022: the full list of the winners:

Best Business Solution – Innovation & Technology sponsored by Optima Technology:

Winner – EMC2

Best Business Solution – Renewables sponsored by SSE Energy Solutions:

Winner – LASER Energy

Best Customer Service – Large Customers sponsored by Drax:

Winner -Trident Utilities

Best Customer Service – SME sponsored by SystemsLink:

Winner – Utility Aid

Consultancy of the Year – Large Customers sponsored by Shell Energy UK Limited:

Winner -eEnergy

Consultancy of the Year – SME sponsored by Water Plus:

Winner – Utility Bidder

Do The Right Thing sponsored by Everflow: Winner – Box Power:

Winner – Box Power

Most Trusted Consultancy – Large Customers sponsored by EDF:

Winner – Total Energy Solutions

Most Trusted Consultancy – SME sponsored by Corona Energy:

Winner – Indigo Swan

Net Zero Hero sponsored by British Gas Business:

Winner – David Hawes, Net Zero International

Net Zero Leaders sponsored by SSE Energy Solutions:

Winner – SMS

Wellbeing & Diversity sponsored by The Utility Market Experts (TUME) :

Winner – Energise

Stay tuned for more updates on the big night.