Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

How green is Prince William’s Earthshot Prize?

Presenters and other attendees of the US ceremony had to fly to join the event

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 5 December 2022
Image: The Prince and Princess of Wales / Twitter

The organisers of the ceremony of Prince William’s environmental awards have received fierce criticism over the sustainability credentials of the event.

This year, the Earthshot Prize was held in Boston, Massachusetts, in the US and the roster of celebrities who joined the ceremony included, among others, David Beckham, Ellie Goulding and Rami Malek.

Given its sustainability message, viewers and campaigners have slammed the event – they said that presenters and attendees had to take flights to attend the ceremony. At the same time, recipients stayed home to receive their awards virtually.

The annual ceremony, which was created by Prince William to fund projects that aim to save the planet, saw projects, including one to transform carbon dioxide into rock, being awarded.

Critics say that while most of the guests were from the US, others like the Prince and the Princess of Wales flew in from the UK, while David Beckham arrived in Boston by private jet from Qatar and the World Cup.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast