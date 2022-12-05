How green is Prince William’s Earthshot Prize?

The organisers of the ceremony of Prince William’s environmental awards have received fierce criticism over the sustainability credentials of the event.

This year, the Earthshot Prize was held in Boston, Massachusetts, in the US and the roster of celebrities who joined the ceremony included, among others, David Beckham, Ellie Goulding and Rami Malek.

Given its sustainability message, viewers and campaigners have slammed the event – they said that presenters and attendees had to take flights to attend the ceremony. At the same time, recipients stayed home to receive their awards virtually.

The annual ceremony, which was created by Prince William to fund projects that aim to save the planet, saw projects, including one to transform carbon dioxide into rock, being awarded.

Critics say that while most of the guests were from the US, others like the Prince and the Princess of Wales flew in from the UK, while David Beckham arrived in Boston by private jet from Qatar and the World Cup.