The Business Secretary will face a grilling later today joining a session held by the House of Commons Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee.

This will mark Grant Shapp’s first such appearance since being appointed to the role.

The session is likely to cover the work of BEIS, including the approval of the UK’s first new coal mine in three decades, the existing energy bill support schemes for households and businesses, the progress on the proposed Bulb’s takeover by Octopus.