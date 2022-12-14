Workers at Newcastle energy firm go on strike

Workers at a Newcastle energy company have said they will take industrial action over a real terms pay cut.

More than 200 workers at Baker Hughes in Walker will strike for eight days from 12th to 15th December and 12th to 18th January.

GMB members have turned down pay offers the union claimed to be a “massive real terms pay cut”.

Baker Hughes makes undersea pipelines and cable conduits for the oil and gas industry.

Earlier today, GMB said: “GMB members at Baker Hughes in Newcastle show their strength, grit and determination on the picket line this morning, in temperatures as low as -3°C, taking action over pay.”

Michael Hunt, GMB Organiser, said: “These pay negotiations have been nothing but a pantomime.

“Baker Hughes has orders for many years to come. Yet instead of helping the workers who’ll have to complete those orders, they’re being miserly, like modern-day Scrooges.”

ELN has approached Baker Hughes for comment.

A Baker Hughes spokesperson told ELN: “A number of GMB members at Baker Hughes’ Newcastle site have commended discontinuous industrial action today (12th December).

“This is after rejecting an annual remuneration increase offer of 4.56% and a one-off lump sum payment that represents the increased amount accrued since the review process was started in July 2022.

“We are extremely disappointed to have reached this stage, having consulted extensively with our employees and proactively involved ACAS to help agree a way forward. We believe that our offer not only recognises the strong contribution of our Newcastle employees but addresses the challenges faced by Baker Hughes in a global market that continues to be affected by economic uncertainty.

“Our offer is in line with, if not above, competitive rates for our industry and the region and enhances our employees’ total benefits package. The GMB has urged its members to take industrial action because it does not believe our offer goes far enough to address current cost of living challenges.

“The strike, however, will have a significant adverse impact on the finances of GMB members and is therefore counterproductive.

“We have a robust business continuity plan in place to ensure there will be no impact on customers as a result of the industrial action.”