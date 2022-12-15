Efficiency & Environment

Will the Revived Energy Security Bill make 2023 a turning point in energy crisis?

The Bill allows networks to provide nearly 20% of heat in UK buildings by 2050

Mahin Khan
Thursday 15 December 2022
Image: Shutterstock

The revival of the Energy Security Bill is an opportunity for the government to make 2023 a turning point in tackling the energy crisis.

That’s the call from the Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE), which welcomes the long-awaited return of the Bill.

The Bill lays out essential detail on heat network zoning to put 55,000km of new pipes in the ground, allowing networks to provide nearly 20% of heat in UK buildings by 2050.

It also sets out the path to a smarter and more flexible energy market by creating an Independent System Operator and Planner (ISOP) and by developing a ‘smart mandate’ for low carbon technologies such as heat pumps and domestic batteries.

Jonny Bairstow, Head of External Affairs at the ADE, said: “Heat networks could unlock up to £50 billion of investment and create tens of thousands of jobs, at costs 40% cheaper than decarbonising heating through relying on individual air source heat pumps.”

