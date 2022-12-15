Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

We need portfolio of options to ensure security of supply this winter, says NG ESO boss

Fintan Slye has said coal is part of this portfolio of energy options in the short term

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 15 December 2022
Image: Stephen McCluskey / Shutterstock

The UK needs a “portfolio of options” to meet soaring energy demand this winter.

Speaking to the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Fintan Slye, Executive Director of the National Grid ESO said: “I think we have always known that wind and solar, the output and the energy you get from them, is dependent on the weather and we know as we go through the winter, we will get periods where there is low wind and therefore we need a portfolio of options available to meet that demand, be that gas units that can come on, we use interconnectors too to flexibly trade power with our European neighbours.”

Earlier this week, the National Grid ESO called on its coal contingency units to warm, as prices surged to record highs and a cold snap battered the UK.

Mr Slye added: “We need a portfolio of options in order to ensure the security of supply through all of those winter periods.”

Asked whether coal is part of this portfolio of options explored by the system operator, Fintan Slye replied: “It is at the moment, in the short term, but coal has been phased out of the energy system in the UK.

“Indeed, it represents a really small proportion of the energy mix at the moment and in a few years’ time it will be entirely gone from the energy mix.”

