Ocean Winds lands the first floating offshore wind auction in the US

Ocean Winds (EDP Renewables and Engie’s joint venture) has partnered with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to develop a two GW floating offshore project in California.

The project can generate enough energy to power the equivalent of 90000 homes.

The two GW is a significant milestone for the presence of Ocean Winds in the United States, where the company has about four GW under development through two projects in the Northeast.

Bautista Rodriguez, CEO of Ocean Winds said: “Ocean Winds is very proud to have been awarded a new project during this first floating offshore wind auction in the U.S. We are committed to bringing the country and California closer to meeting their clean energy goals, while building a new domestic industry, creating jobs, and boosting the local economy.”