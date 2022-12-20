BEIS launches £18m energy advice campaign to help public save on energy

A new energy saving campaign has been launched by the government to help households cut their winter bills.

The ‘It All Adds Up’ campaign features simple tips for households to save money and stay safe and warm this winter.

The tips include reducing the boiler flow temperature from 75°C to 60°C which could save around £100 annually. Turning appliances off at the plug could save approximately £70 per year. Reducing heating loss from the property could also save around £60 a year.

Business and Energy Secretary Grant Shapps said: “For very little or no cost, you can save pounds. It all adds up, so I urge people to take note of the advice in this new campaign and follow the easy steps to cut your fuel bills.”

The tips can also be used as longer-term measures to improve the energy efficiency of homes that can bring down bills not just this winter but in years to come.