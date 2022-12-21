Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

Shell taps into African solar market

The energy giant has fully acquired Nigerian solar firm Daystar Power

Mahin Khan
Wednesday 21 December 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Shell has fully acquired Daystar Power, a Nigerian solar firm to help it expand its operations across the African continent.

Daystar Power aims to increase its installed solar capacity to 400MW by 2025.

“We are thrilled about the completion of this major milestone,” said Jasper Graf von Hardenberg, CEO and Co-founder of Daystar Power.

“Given the urgency of the energy crisis and the pressure on businesses across Africa, we are deeply committed to our mission to reduce energy costs and carbon emissions. As part of Shell, we can grow faster in delivering clean and affordable energy to our customers,” he added.

