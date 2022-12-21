Latest Jobs – Account Manager – ZTP

Due to continued growth we are now looking to expand the 50 person team and are searching for a forward thinking individual who is keen to get stuck in and help us grow the company to meet our ambitious five-year goal. The successful candidate will be situated in the London based client management team. The team is responsible for developing new and nurturing existing client relationships by working to design and maintain client energy management and procurement strategies while managing day to day requirements of clients as they arise.

ZTP aims to provide clients with the highest possible level of service, responding to requests quickly and providing solutions rather than problems. The goal of this approach is to provide clients with time to concentrate on achieving energy reduction targets or on the day to day activities of their business.

Location Chancery Lane, London

Starting Salary : Competitive Salary

Full Time – 40 hour week 9:00 to 18:00 with 1 hr lunch

Holiday 20 Days per annum initially

Job Spec

The role on offer is working within the Client Management Team, which services ZTP’s mutli-site corporate clients. With sites all over the UK, our clients require a high level of service to help them to reach their goals and rectify any issues that arise on their accounts from day to day. Initially the role will involve:

• Working through the ZTP training program modules to ensure the basics of energy procurement and management are in place.

• Learning your way around the software platforms, from a client facing and internal management perspective.

• Working with ZTP Directors and client personnel to develop and implement project roll-out plans.

• Chairing Quarterly Client Meetings (with Account Director where required)

• Presenting to clients and internal team members

• Inbox Monitoring and task delegation

• Specialist Client Projects

• Relaying and Monitoring Account Executive and Data Executive Tasks.

• Liaising with national and international clients in person and on the phone about various projects.

Moving forward the job will also include:

• Set up new portfolios and sites

• Organise site surveys for meter identification

• Organising Electric & Gas Supply Contract Tendering

• Meter Operator (MOP) Contract Tendering

• Managing Disconnection Notices (delegating data issues)

• Managing Transfer Objections (delegating data issues)

• Organising the installation of new energy supplies including ground works and metering.

• Monthly KPI Reporting (per client)

o Live tasks

o Portfolio Summary (NOTs, Contract Renewals, COTs in COTs Out)

• Cost Analysis

• Consumption Alerts, Usage Analysis, Consumption Profiling

Person Spec

First of foremost, we are seeking someone who has extensive experience in working in the energy

industry. They must show a reasonable understanding and experience in dealing with the following

services that ZTP offer:

• Fixed and flex procurement

• Change of tenancy

• Cost and consumption reporting and forecasting

• Invoice Validation points and processes

• Meter Installation

• Recharging

Skills & Experience Spec

• Account Manager Experience

• Leadership Experience

• Exposure to Working with Corporate Clients

• General Working Knowledge of the Energy Industry

• Problem Solving Skills

• Time Management Skills

• Clerical Experience

• Strong Written and Verbal Communication Skills

• Strong Numeracy Skills

For further information, please visit: www.ztpuk.com and email your CV to [email protected]