‘York needs £3.8bn for net zero’

The City of York Council has said that it will need £3.8 billion if it’s to reach its 2030 net zero target.

This will contribute to its installation of 73,000 heat pumps and to have 91,000 electric vehicles (EVs) on the city’s roads.

In addition, the council’s plan which it has drawn up for the last eight months also calls for 24% of homes to generate their own electricity with rooftop solar and more than 44,000 homes to be retrofitted with better insulation.

For homes to be able to start producing their own energy, 1,500 solar panels will need to be installed each working day until the end of the decade.

Head of Carbon Reduction at the Council, Shaun Gibbons, said: “These are big challenges that require a big level of investment but there are also significant opportunities.

“Energy bills will be cheaper, our homes will be more comfortable with reduced instances of damp and mould, local air quality will be better and local communities will be able to own [energy] generation assets.”

York will need huge investment from the private sector and insurance companies if its net zero target is to be achieved, the council added.